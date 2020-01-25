Lisk Trading Up 6% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00009126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $92.51 million and $2.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,756,302 coins and its circulating supply is 121,634,919 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Coindeal, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Exrates, OKEx, COSS, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, BitBay and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

