Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,589.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $71,589.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.02840172 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,018.81 or 0.96151356 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,472,957 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

