Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $53.30 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $3.01 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $53.30 or 0.00639307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittylicious, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032833 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,933,961 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitinka, DSX, Instant Bitex, CoinFalcon, IDCM, Liqui, GOPAX, Bitlish, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitFlip, Bithumb, Bitbank, Trade By Trade, Nanex, Kucoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Crex24, CPDAX, Bitso, BL3P, Bitstamp, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Iquant, DOBI trade, Bleutrade, DragonEX, Independent Reserve, Bibox, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, ZB.COM, Gate.io, C2CX, Bittylicious, QBTC, LakeBTC, FCoin, Stocks.Exchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitForex, Mercatox, DigiFinex, Upbit, Exmo, xBTCe, Bithesap, Bitmaszyna, Coinut, CoinBene, MBAex, OKCoin.cn, Negocie Coins, CoinEx, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, OKCoin International, Cryptopia, OKEx, BitcoinTrade, Coinsquare, Liquid, Graviex, QuadrigaCX, Poloniex, Livecoin, BitMarket, Bitsane, Coinbe, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Buda, TDAX, Bitbns, BX Thailand, BTCC, BtcTurk, Fatbtc, ABCC, LocalTrade, Braziliex, Korbit, BigONE, C-Patex, HBUS, TradeOgre, Coinbase Pro, Koinim, Koinex, RightBTC, Kuna, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Ovis, Covesting, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Zebpay, Indodax, Binance, Gatecoin, ChaoEX, C-CEX, B2BX, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Coinone, SouthXchange, Koineks, BitBay, EXX, BtcTrade.im, WEX, CoinsBank, Kraken, BTC Markets, LBank, Bittrex, Stellarport, Lykke Exchange, BCEX, BiteBTC, COSS and Coinsuper. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

