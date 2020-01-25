Litecoin Price Hits $53.98 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $2.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53.98 or 0.00643324 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Koinim and Coinsquare.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,938,486 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, BitMarket, Bithumb, Korbit, Bibox, Bitbns, Upbit, BitcoinTrade, RightBTC, Crex24, CoinsBank, Koineks, OKCoin International, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, YoBit, Binance, LBank, CoinEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, CPDAX, IDCM, Stellarport, Bithesap, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Graviex, Mercatox, BitFlip, BitForex, COSS, Coindeal, Buda, Kucoin, FCoin, Bitfinex, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, DragonEX, Koinex, Independent Reserve, HBUS, Sistemkoin, EXX, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, DSX, CoinBene, Bits Blockchain, Nanex, OKEx, TDAX, Bitinka, OKCoin.cn, Mercado Bitcoin, Lykke Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Iquant, Liquid, Exmo, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, LakeBTC, BigONE, BCEX, Coinsquare, xBTCe, Instant Bitex, Coinroom, BL3P, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, BTCC, Coinone, B2BX, Koinim, DigiFinex, Kuna, CoinEgg, Negocie Coins, DOBI trade, C-CEX, BitBay, Exrates, SouthXchange, LocalTrade, Cryptomate, WEX, MBAex, WazirX, Bitstamp, Bitbank, BTC-Alpha, ABCC, ChaoEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bitlish, Gatecoin, BtcTrade.im, BTC Markets, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Bittylicious, C2CX, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C-Patex, Coinbe, Zebpay, TradeOgre, ZB.COM, Kraken, CoinExchange, QBTC, Indodax, BtcTurk, Bitmaszyna, Coinut, Liqui, Bitsane, OTCBTC and Covesting. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

