LiteCoin Ultra 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $3,799.00 and $3.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.95 or 2.04859115 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028018 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

