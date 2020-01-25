Lition (LIT) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $472,819.00 and approximately $108,947.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Dcoin. In the last week, Lition has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,369.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.01929858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.28 or 0.03742258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00643821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00735605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00101068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010809 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00596814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.