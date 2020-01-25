Lition (LIT) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Lition has a market capitalization of $455,827.00 and approximately $103,158.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01927151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.17 or 0.03708697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00640087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00737250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00100864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00582736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.