Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.50.

Several brokerages have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE:L traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$68.93. 237,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.44. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$62.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

