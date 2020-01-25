Lobstex Price Tops $0.0192 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $352,710.00 and $112,052.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000912 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,396,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,396,786 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

