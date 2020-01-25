LocalCoinSwap (LCS) One Day Volume Hits $7,220.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $375,960.00 and $7,220.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00326913 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002189 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

