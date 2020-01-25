Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.94. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $433.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

