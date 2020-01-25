LockTrip Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $8,046.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Gatecoin and LATOKEN. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009578 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

