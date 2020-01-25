Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $13.86 million and $15,296.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003655 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,470,084 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

