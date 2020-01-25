Loom Network Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinbe and GOPAX. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,423,429 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Allbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Fatbtc, GOPAX, DEx.top, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinbe, Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX, DragonEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

