Loopring (LRC) Price Tops $0.0247

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $23.56 million and $1.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,733,337 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Bitbns, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, IDAX, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, DragonEX, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

