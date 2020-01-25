Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 20,641 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $332,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 46,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

