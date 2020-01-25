Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

