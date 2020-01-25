Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $16.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.94 billion and the highest is $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.