LoyalCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $5.60. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 68.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

