LRM Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $916.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LRM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Escodex, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex, Graviex, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

