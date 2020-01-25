Lunyr 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.88 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00010634 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 8% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3.88 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Binance, YoBit, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.