LUXCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $861,273.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $861,273.00 and $9,947.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

