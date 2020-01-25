Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0028

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lympo has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $19,213.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Allbit, Gate.io, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

