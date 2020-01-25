Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIC shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIC traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.38. 448,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,466. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.