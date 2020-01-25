Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.95 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) to report $639.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.40 million and the lowest is $639.50 million. Madison Square Garden posted sales of $632.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share.

MSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

NYSE MSG opened at $296.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

