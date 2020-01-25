Maecenas Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

