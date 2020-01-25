Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $458.30 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $458.30 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for about $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Kyber Network, CoinMex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, BitMart, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

