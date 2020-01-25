Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.13 ($2.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Man Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis bought 16,833 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 152.55 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

