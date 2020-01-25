Manna (MANNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Manna has a market capitalization of $153,303.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Manna has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,613,605 coins and its circulating supply is 569,687,599 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

