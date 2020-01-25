Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report $29.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.52 billion and the highest is $30.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $32.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $121.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.48 billion to $123.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $143.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

