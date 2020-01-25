MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $126.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.77 million and the highest is $127.80 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $112.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $508.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.35 million to $509.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $572.78 million, with estimates ranging from $556.60 million to $586.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $367.28 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $207.15 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day moving average of $364.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.