Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

MAR stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $107.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $15,061,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.