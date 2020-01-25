Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Decreased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $263.89 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

