Masari (MSR) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market cap of $218,187.00 and $559.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

