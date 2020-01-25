Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $428,301.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $428,301.00 and approximately $97,847.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01939188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00101305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.