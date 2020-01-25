Matrix AI Network Market Cap Hits $4.75 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.75 million and $168,435.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00641832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007975 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 634,517,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,369,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, LBank, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

