Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.56. 1,833,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.