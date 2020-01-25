MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) is First Personal Financial Services’ 4th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises 2.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

NYSE:MKC opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.