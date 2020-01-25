McCutchen Group LLC Acquires 65,347 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,256,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 19,641,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,767,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

