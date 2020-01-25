McCutchen Group LLC Buys 7,042 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after buying an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,733,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.98. 2,048,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

