McCutchen Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McCutchen Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 7.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $192.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $194.89.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

