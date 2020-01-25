McCutchen Group LLC Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. 4,581,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

