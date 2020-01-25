McCutchen Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 21.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 7,747,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

