McCutchen Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McCutchen Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

GLD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. 9,913,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

