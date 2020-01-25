Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44,034 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.