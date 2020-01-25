Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 5.00

News headlines about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Mcdonald’s’ analysis:

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.