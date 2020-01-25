Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

