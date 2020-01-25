Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $17.53 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

