Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 11,726 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

