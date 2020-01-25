McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

